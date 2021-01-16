Odisha reports 178 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 3,33,127

Bhubaneswar: Odisha adds 178 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; 103 are quarantine cases & 75 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,127. One 43-YO male COVID19 patients of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1899.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 4

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 23

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Khurda: 5

14. Koraput: 3

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 2

17. Nuapada: 16

18. Puri: 19

19. Rayagada: 2

20. Sambalpur: 24

21. Sonepur: 2

22. Sundargarh: 30

23. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 256

Cumulative tested: 7346098

Positive: 333127

Recovered: 329088

Active cases: 2087

