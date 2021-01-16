Odisha reports 178 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 3,33,127

Bhubaneswar: Odisha adds 178 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; 103 are quarantine cases & 75 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,127. One 43-YO male COVID19 patients of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1899.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 4
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 23
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Khurda: 5
14. Koraput: 3
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 2
17. Nuapada: 16
18. Puri: 19
19. Rayagada: 2
20. Sambalpur: 24
21. Sonepur: 2
22. Sundargarh: 30
23. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 256
Cumulative tested: 7346098
Positive: 333127
Recovered: 329088
Active cases: 2087