Jammu and Kashmir reports 144 new positive cases, 119760 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 144 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 64 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 123108. Also 05COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 03 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 179 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 111 from Jammu Division and 68 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 123108 positive cases, 1428 are Active Positive, 119760 have recovered and 1920 have died; 715 in Jammu division and 1205 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4211448 test results available, 4088340 samples have been tested as negative till 15th January, 2021.

Till date 992679 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32270 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1428 in isolation and 48966 in home surveillance. Besides, 908095 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25763 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 211 Active Positive, 25099 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 453 deaths; Baramulla has 8052 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 56 Active Positive, 7824 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7696 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 47 active positive cases, 7535 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 114 deaths; Pulwama has 5658 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 82 Active Positive, 5488 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today)and 88 deaths;Kupwara has 5611 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 5447 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Anantnag district has 4845 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 57 Active Positive, 4704 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4678 positive caseswith (including 02 cases reported today)40 Active Positive and 4577 recoveries (including 01case recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4556 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 79 Active Positive, 4431 recoveries (including 04 recoveries today)and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2677 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 44 Active Positive, 2579 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2545 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with74 active positive cases, 2432 (including 05 cases recovered today) and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24544 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 375 active positive cases, 23802 recoveries (including 80 cases recovered today), 367 deaths; Udhampur has 4178 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 84 active positive cases, 4037 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3862 positive caseswith 18 active positive, 3789 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Doda has 3426 positive caseswith 29 Active positive, 3333 recoveredand 64 deaths; Kathua has 3243 positive cases (including 01case recovered today) with 08 active positive cases, 3184 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2729 positive caseswith 08 Active Positive, 2699 recoveries;22 deaths; Samba has 2816 positive cases (including 09 casesreported today)with 105 active positive cases, 2672 recoveriesand 39 deaths; Poonch has 2470 positive cases (including 01 casereported today)with 26 active positive, 2420 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2126 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 10 active positive, 2095 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1633 positive with 05 active positive cases, 1613 recoveriesand 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 123108 positive cases in J&K, 11428 have been reported as travelers while 111680 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1154 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 113 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2071 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 136are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3225 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 249 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.56 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

