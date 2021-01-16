COVID vaccination drive in Odisha from Today at 161 sites

Bhubaneswar: COVID vaccination drive in Odishafrom Today at 161 sites. The vaccination drive would be conducted at 160 sites covering all 30 districts in the State and 100 health workers would be vaccinated at each site on first day.

As per the Centre’s guidelines for the vaccination drive starting on Saturday, people aged below 18 years, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers would not be permitted to take the vaccine shots in the State. Reiterating the guidelines, Health and Family Welfare Department Director and Vaccine in-Charge Bijay Panigrahi on Friday said pregnant women, those not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers would not be given the vaccine.

Besides, those unwell and hospitalised for any other ailment would be debarred from taking the shot. Moreover, those who have been administered with any other vaccine in the last 14 days would not be given the vaccine. People who would have allergic reaction to the previous dose of the vaccine would also not be given the next jab. Vaccination of people with active symptoms of the coronavirus would be deferred for four to eight weeks, Dr Panigrahi added.

As per the information provided by the Union Health Ministry, the adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) include headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, nausea, sweating, cold coughs, among others.

Related

comments