COVID19 cases in rural Cuttack contained due to institutional quarantine: Dr. Saurav Garg

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Saurav Garg, Covid Observer, Cuttack District and Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department and Smt. Ananya Das, Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

Dr. Saurav Garg, Covid Observer, Cuttack District highlighted on important steps taken in Cuttack district to contain COVID-19.

Cuttack district has total 1614 COVID-19 positive cases till date out of which 612 are from CMC while the rest 1,002 are from other areas. As on today there are 483 active cases i.e. 307 in CMC area and 176 in Rural Cuttack while 1116 have recovered and discharged.

Out of 211 Covid warriors found positive, only 38 are under treatment and 173 have recovered.

Cases in Rural Cuttack have been significantly contained due to a robust institutional quarantine mechanism that has been put in place. Cuttack’s TMCs have successfully hosted 24,352 cases till date.

Cuttack district has activated 64 Cluster TMCs with a bed capacity of 2,462. Now onwards, any returning migrant shall be exclusively quarantined in these Centres. Currently, these are hosting 698 people. Narsinghpur and Mahanga blocks continue to receive the bulk of returning migrants followed by Salepur. For suspect cases (symptomatic and un-tested), 373 Covid Care Homes are operational with as many as 3890 beds.

Over the last week, the Covid Care Centre at DRIEMS, Tangi has been operationalised with a bed capacity of 300+ which can be upgraded to 500 if needed. Another 100 bedded Covid Care Centre at Badamba has been approved to accommodate positive cases from Athagarh sub-division. In addition, a Covid Health Centre with 150 beds is already operational at GIMSAR, Athagarh. Total bed capacity in Rural Cuttack is 450 which is expected to cross 750 in the next ten days. All these are in addition to the infrastructure within Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Under the isolate, trace and test protocol, 1821 Covid Management Committees are playing an active role in monitoring the disease status in the district. In Urban areas, 113 Ward Level Committees perform the same role. These committees involve ASHA/ANM, AW Workers and local PRI members. Apart from testing and follow up on home isolation cases, they also keep administration informed of recent arrivals. All ILI/SARI cases, all contacts of positive cases and all returnees are screened and tested.

Training of all Covid Management Committee members is complete. The goal is to make them completely self-sufficient in testing, tracing and transportation of positive cases.

• Identification of Covid volunteers is on to help in Covid Care Home management, preferably from among those who have recovered.

• People recovered from Covid are encouraged to take part in plasma donation drive.

• Emphasis has been given to keep Covid warriors safe and offices Covid free through strict implementation of physical distancing guidelines and Covid Care protocols.

 Smt. Ananya Das, Commissioner, CMC while analyzing Covid update of CMC area, said that about 71% of the recently found COVID-19 positive cases are contacts of previous positive cases and the rest are with travel history and very few are from local contacts. She also informed about containment zones, home isolation and steps taken to increase testing in CMC area.

• There are 3 containment zones in CMC area namely Old Rausapatna, Khatbin Sahi and Sankarpur. As on today 134 new positive cases have been found in these containment zones. Sample collection, active surveillance and household screening are going on.

• Covid Care Centres at LnT, Gopalpur, Bidyadharpur OSHB centre and OCA premises are functional while 2 Centres at JNIS and OAT premises shall be readied.

