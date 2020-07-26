Odisha Library Academy serves the professional community by adopting various virtual meetings

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak is having a global impact, and affecting local communities. Staff in libraries of all types, geographic locations, and sizes are learning the facts about this public health crisis, informing the public, and adapting services and programs to meet changing community needs. In this period Odisha Library Academy (OLA) continues to host its 11th consecutive Webinar Series. which has a proliferating impact on education in Library and Information Science. To help out professionals working in All types of Libraries/ Information Centers, Odisha Library Academy holds regular webinars and webcasts to address various professional topics on current trends practices.

Odisha Library Academy serves the library community by adopting various virtual meetings in multiple digital platforms. A part of Odisha Library Academy Study Circle, OLA has successively conducted ten consecutive webinars after the Corona virus pandemic spread across the world and discussed a variety of topics by renowned experts across the globe including Motivational talk by Mr. Tapas Dasmohapatra on our 10th Webinar series. OLA hosted its 11th webinar on July 25, 2020 (Saturday) at 11:00 am on the theme, “School Libraries & Librarian.” Dr. Dr. Suman Bhattacharya, Director, CAAS & Head NextGen Learning, KIIT deemed to be University Bhubaneswar talked about Outcome Based Effective Learning through Technology Intervention and Dr. Rashmi Kumbar, Assistant Professor, School of Library & Information Science, she talked about School Librarians can make a Difference were the theme’s resource person.

Dr. Suman Bhattacharya highlighted the challenges faced by the library professionals which can be overcome by adopting different advance technologies. He also described the adoption of blended learning systems, interactive learning methodology and tools used for teaching in virtual class rooms. Along with Dr. Suman Bhattacharya, Dr. Rashmi Kumbar create awareness to the teachers and students though 4Cs like developing Library Culture, Collaborative learning system, efforts for continuous professional development and 4th C used for coping with COVID 19 by giving example of National Digital Library of India, National Science Digital Library and International Children’s Digital Library.

Dr. Banamber Sahoo, President OLA presided the webinar as Chair Person and Mr. Jitendra Das along with Dr. Debabrata Das coordinate the event. For host the session technical support was provided by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, Mr. Barada Kanta Mohanty and Mr. Satyajit Nayak as Webinar System Administrators. More than 500 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries. The session ended with vote of thanks by Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda, Joint Secretary Odisha Library Academy.

