Jagriti Mahila Mandal extending helping hand to 75 domestic helps

Sambalpur: Kudos to Jagriti Mahila Mandal for extending a helping hand towards local under privileged domestic helps by providing them an umbrella.

Under the leadership of MCL’s first lady Ms Manjula Shukla, president, Jagriti Mahila Mandal, 75 domestic helps from peripheral villages in Burla were provided an umbrella under “Samarpan Pariyojana” at Rajanigandha premises.

Vice-presidents Ms Padmini Vasudevan and Ms Padmja Singh, secretary Ms Susma Kalla and other members of Mandal were also present on the occasion.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards Jagriti Mahila Mandal for extending much needed assistance this rainy season.

Related

comments