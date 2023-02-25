Coveted “Lifetime Achievement Award 2023” conferred on OSL Founder  Mahimananda Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Every state is blessed with businesspersons who rise beyond personal success and engage in welfare initiatives for the mass. Such personalities are found across industries and industrial friendly Odisha gets Mahimananda Mishra who is today adored as a doyen of vibrant industrial activities in Odisha with a strong focus on innovation has led transformation in each of his businesses.

Veteran industrialist and Founder of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Shri Mahimananda Mishra was bestowed with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award 2023” for his exceptional contribution to the growth of Shipping & Maritime Industry of India and Odisha state for over 4 decades.

The acclaimed award was presented by Shri Gopal Krishna, Former Secretary, Minstry of Shipping, Govt of India during an event at 8th Edition of East Coast Maritime Forum 2023 concurrent with Eastern Star Awards 2023 organised by Exim India Shipping Times on 24th February 2023 at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

The OSL Group once again was conferred with “Stevedores Company of the Year” for 2023.

Shri Chandan Mishra, Director, OSL Group and Team received the award on the occasion.

Many senior officials of OSL Group were present.

The event felicitated industry stalwarts who had transformed society, made outstanding contributions to improving the community, set benchmarks in entrepreneurship, and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities. It was under his leadership that he pioneered Odisha’s first ever riverine jetty at the prime port city of Paradeep which was a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of multi-modal transport system.

Speaking on the recognition, Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Founder, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Said, I wholeheartedly dedicate this awards to all my Colleagues, staff, workers and there family members . This award has been possible only for their hard work, dedication, devotion and above all personal sacrifices for the sake of the Organisation.

Mahima Mishra, as he is fondly addressed across the state, is a first-generation entrepreneur with a golden heart.

The OSL Group is one of the largest corporate houses across the east coast of India.

It is well-renowned not only for its welfare measures, hospitality and ensuring security for its employees, but also for the poor and underprivileged people in Odisha.

Mahima Mishra’s lucid vision of being a first-generation entrepreneur led to the creation of a colossal industrial empire where his employees are treated as own family members.

OSL is a major stevedoring & cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handles more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors.

The core functional areas include stevedoring, project cargo handling, C&F activities, custom house agency & steamer agency, etc.

Besides, these OSL has interests in mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging and warehousing among others.

In the long servicing history, OSL Group has been handling cargo and providing end-to-end logistic solutions to the major corporates of India and abroad such as IFFCO, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), TATA Steel Limited, Reliance, JSW, IMFA, Vedanta, NALCO, Jindal Stainless and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel etc.

OSL Group has been receiving several awards for the last several years in different categories and fields which is the recognition of OSL’s efficiency, potential, capabilities and achievements.

Last year, OSL as the industrial behemoth was awarded as the “Best Logistic Company of the Year” and “Best Stevedores Company of the Year” in the 7th Edition of ‘East Coast Maritime Forum 2022’ held in Kolkata.