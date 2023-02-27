CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Liquor policy case

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been arrested on Sunday by Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Mr Sisodia was arrested after hours of interrogation by the CBI in connection with the now withdrawn Excise Policy 2021-22. He was summoned for questioning by the agency today.

The Agency in a statement said that Mr Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary and therefore, he has been arrested. Mr Sisodia will be produced before the Designated Court in Delhi.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia was issued a notice for attending the investigation on 19th of February but he sought one week time citing his pre-occupation. The CBI accepted his request and again issued a notice for joining the investigation today for answering various questions evaded by him during his questioning on 17th of October last year.

The CBI said that the instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In-charge Excise Minister and 14 others for extending post-tender benefits to private persons. A chargesheet has been filed on 25th of November last year against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others.

The investigation in the Delhi excise policy case began last year after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe, citing discrepancies in it. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused, named in the FIR filed by the CBI. The FIR was lodged for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Excise policy.