Coromandel Express Accident: Over 50 reportedly dead after 2 express trains derail near Balasore Bahanaga station

Bhubaneswar: Over 50 reportedly dead after 2 express trains derail near Balasore Bahanaga station in Odisha. 132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC said Chief Secretary, Odisha. Over 300 passengers rescued, more than 500 still trapped.

2 express trains derail near Balasore Bahanaga station in Odisha. Coromandel Express (12841) & Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast (12864) derail one after another. At around 7pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches says Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma.