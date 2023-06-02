OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, speaks with Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and takes stock of the situation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

