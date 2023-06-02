Karnataka Cabinet announces to implement all five poll guarantees during this financial year

Bangalore: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told media persons in Bengaluru today that all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party before the election will be implemented. He was speaking after holding a meeting of ministers in Vidhana Soudha. He informed that a cabinet meeting is convened on June 2nd where the discussions will be held regarding the implementation of the five guarantees. He further said that the finance department has given a detailed presentation on the financial situation of the state and the implications of implementing all five guarantees.

The five guarantees are 10 kgs of free rice, 200 units of free electricity, 2000 rupees monthly allowance to the Woman head of a household, 3000 rupees to unemployed graduates, 1500 rupees to diploma graduates every month, and free public bus travel for women. Addressing media persons, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the Finance department has given various options to mobilize resources for the implementation of five guarantees which will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Friday.