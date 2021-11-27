Constitution Day celebrated across Jammu division

JAMMU : The 72nd Constitution Day was today celebrated across Jammu division with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer read out the preamble of the constitution to mark the celebration of Constitution Day in the office premises at 11 am followed by a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties.

Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Central, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue Attorney), Deputy Director Planning and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Similarly, a function was also held at Directorate of Information and Public Relations Jammu where Deputy Director PR, Gul Hasan Kirpak and Deputy Director Information (headquarter), Dr Rehana Akhtar Bijli read out the preamble of the constitution followed by a pledge.

All the officials of the Joint Directorate were present on the occasion.

At Doda: The adoption day of the Constitution of India was observed by the District Administration Doda by organizing a function here at the DC office under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Sharma.

DDC read out the Preamble to the officials of the DC office. He urged them to uphold the principles enned in the Preamble of the Constitution while serving the citizens of the country.

Similar functions were held in other offices of the district where the participants were briefed about the significance of the Constitution of India and the Preamble.

At Samba: The Constitution Day also known as “Samvidhan Divas’ was celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the constitution of India on 26th Nov. 1949.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta administered the pledge under preamble of constitution of India at DC Office Samba.

Live broadcast of constitution day from central hall parliament, Delhi through video conference was also arranged on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma and other officers were also present. e.

The August occasion of Constitution Day was also celebrated across the Government Offices in district Samba amid reading of preamble.

The Preamble reading ceremony was held along with the live telecast of the recital by the President of India.

At Udhampur: Constitution day was celebrated at District Head quarter Udhampur which witnessed a pledge taking ceremony and Preamble Reading.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri; Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Choudhary; Deputy District Election Officer, Dr Shavi along with other officers /officials of District Administration participated in the ceremony.

Similarly, all the officers observed constitution day in their respective offices and also took pledge & read out preamble of the constitution.

At Ramban: District Administration, Ramban celebrated Constitution Day (National Law Day) to mark the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution besides raising awareness about the Indian Constitution among masses.

The main function was organized at District Administrative Complex, Ramban where Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam read out the preamble. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Sharma; ACR, Dhrindra Sharma; CPO, Dr Kasturi Lal; CMO, Dr. Mohd Freed Bhat; DEO, Lal Chand besides other senior officers, staff members and prominent citizens participated in the pledge taking ceremony.

The Samvidhan Divas was also observed at Sub- division, Tehsil and Block level offices and Educational institutions.

At Rajouri: The 72nd Constitution Day was today celebrated in Rajouri district with patriotic fervour and zeal.

The function started with reading of the ‘Preamble’ to the constitution of India at District Headquarter Rajouri.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that the Constitution symbolises the unity and integrity of our country in true manner.

He said that Day is aimed at reiterating and reorienting the citizens towards the values and principles expressed in the Constitution and encouraging all Indians to play their rightful role in strengthening Indian Democracy.

ADDC, Pawan Kumar; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; DFO Rajouri, Arshdeep Singh; ACR, Tahir Mustafa Malik; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SE Jal Shakti, JP Singh; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir; CMO, Dr Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti; CAHO, Dr Fazal Hussain besides all District Officers and employees attended the event.

At Poonch: To celebrate 72th Constitution Day, the Poonch Administration today organised a Pledge taking ceremony here at the conference hall of the DC office.

The Deputy Commissioner said that this day motivates us to connect with the spirit of the constitution and understand our rights and duties as citizens.

Similar functions were also held at all government offices across the district where the heads of the departments led the Pledge ceremony.

J&K Forest Department: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department celebrated “Constitution Day” amid Preamble reading ceremonies held in different offices of J&K Forest Department for celebrations of Constitution Day. The main ceremony was held in lawns of office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests at Van Bhawan, Jammu. PCCF & HoFF, Dr. Mohit Gera, led the preamble reading ceremony.

All the senior officers and officials of Van Bhawan participated in the ceremony. Similar ceremony was held in the Forest Complex, Dogra Hall, Jammu where Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, K. Ramesh Kumar, led the preamble reading ceremony. Many officer/officials posted in different offices of Forest complex participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was also held at Sheikh Bagh Complex, Srinagar where Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, T. Rabi Kumar, led the preamble reading ceremony. Similarly, ceremonies were also held in various other office locations of the J & K Forest Department. The Preamble reading ceremonies in different locations were held with due adherence to all SOPs in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

SDRF 2nd Bn. HQ Jammu: Constitution day of India was celebrated in SDRF 2nd Bn. HQ Jammu and all the SDRF personnel including officers, NGOs and Adm. Staff assembled in the lawns of SDRF 2nd Bn. HQ Jammu.

On this occasion, Vikas Gupta, SSP I/C Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn. Jammu readout the Preamble of the Constitution of India and all the officers/officials took pledge to adhere to the Fundamental duties as enned in constitution.

Vinod Kumar Sathu, Dy.SP, Gurvinder Kour, Dy. SP, Arvind Kotwal, Dy. SP alongwith NGOs of SDRF 2nd. Bn. were also present on the occasion.

Directorate of Hospitality and Protocol J&K: The Constitution Day was celebrated by the Directorate of Hospitality and Protocol to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The preamble reading ceremony was organized in the office of the Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol Jammu, as well as, Kashmir wherein all the officers/officials of the department participated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The preamble was read out and the pledge was taken by the employees to follow the basic principles of the Constitution in its letter and spirit. Director General Hospitality and Protocol J&K, Hashmat Ali Khan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasised on the values enshrined in the Preamble and the Constitution of India and exhorted them to follow the same.

DLSA Reasi: District Legal Services Authority Reasi today observed 72nd Constitution Day /National Law Day/Samvidhan Divas at District Court Complex. R.N. Watal, Chairman DLSA Reasi read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India and also appraised the participants (Judicial Officers and Staff members) about the efficacy of the Constitution Day. Similar events were organized at Tehsil Headquarters by the respective Chairmen, Tehsil Legal Services Committee.

Further, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, District Legal Services Authority Reasi organized a Quiz Competition in collaboration with the Department of Education, Reasi at Government High School Kheral, Zone Pouni.

Four tea were constituted for this Competition wherein Team A comprised of students namely Vanshika Thakur and Nazia Akhter (10th Standard); Team B comprised of students namely Sakshi Devi and Mokshi Sharma (10th Standard); Team C comprised of students namely Mamta Antal and Mohd. Mehnat (9th Standard) and Team D consisted of Sian Sharma and Asif Ali.

After the conduct of the Quiz Competition winners were announced on the spot by Advocate Rashi Baru. Thereafter all the tea were felicitated by Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary DLSA Reasi wherein Team C got first prize; Team D got 2nd prize; Team A got 3rd prize and Team B also got Certificate of Participation.

DLSA Poonch: District Legal Services Authority Poonch cleberated 72nd Constitution Day under the guidance and direction of Ashok Kumar Shavan, Chairman District legal services authority and under the supervision of Secretary DLSA Wajahat Hussain Kazmi. In this programme about 105 Persons participated.

On the occasion DLSA Chairman Ashok Kumar Shavan, TLSC Chairman Madan Lal & DLSA Secretary Wajahat Hussain Kazmi Poonch addressed the participants. They highlighted the importance of Constitution day, its relevance and scope in the current democratic system. They highlighted important Articles and their importance in maintaining the spirit of democracy.

The Special Mobile Magistrate Sarfraz Nawaz, Poonch Bar President Advocate Mahroof Khan; Vice president Advocate Abdul Majid Khan also spoke on the occasion. The Panel lawyers, Staff of DLSA and PLVs attended the programme.

GDC Sunderbani Government Degree College Sunderbani under the overall supervision of the Principal Prof (Dr) Vandana Gupta celebrated Constitution Day. A pledge ceremony was organized by department of Sociology & NSS Unit to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 which came into force on January 26, 1950.

The pledge taking ceremony was attended by Dr Mohd Azam, Prof Sheraz kousser, Prof Sham lal, Dr Shehzad, Dr Malkeet Raj, Anjana Sharma, Dr Arpana, Kuldeep, Sandeep, Bisat, Divya Akshita, Chaman Lal, Liyaqat, Pragiya and other staff members and students.

GDC Ukhral: Department of Political Science of Govt. Degree College Ukhral today organized a seminar on the topic “Philosophy of Indian Constitution” on National Constitution Day. The program was inaugurated by Principal of the College Prof. (Dr) Ranvijay Singh. In his address, the Principal highlighted the contribution of the framers of Indian Constitution and exhorted upon the students to follow and cherish the constitutional values and ideas.

Prof Zakir Hussain Naik HoD Political Science was keynote speaker on the occasion. He explained that the Indian Constitution is not merely a legal manuscript, rather it is a vehicle that steer the nation to realize the dream and aspiration of the people by accommodating and adapting to the changing needs and realities of the times.

Earlier, Dr. Altaf Rasool HoD Education presented the welcome address and highlighted the purpose of celebrating this Constitution Day. A large number of students participated and presented their papers on the occasion. Dr. Akhter Rasool HoD EVS presented the vote of thanks.

GDC Marh, Government Degree College Marh celebrated the Constitution Day under the patronship of the College Principal , Prof. Aekta Gupta. A Pledge was also taken by all the staff members and students as a mark of respect to the Preamble of Constitution of India. An informative and brief lecture was delivered by Prof. Sachin Bhagat (HOD Political Science) to honour the makers of our Constitution. All the faculty members were also present.

P.G College for Women, Gandhi Nagar Jammu: The Department of Political Science, Government P.G College for Women, Gandhi Nagar Jammu in collaboration with IQAC celebrated ‘Constitution Day’ to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, under the banner of Azadi Ka Ait Mahotsav. The event was held with great fervor and gaiety in the College Auditorium and under the patronage of the College Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Sangita Nagari. She applauded the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India for celebrating Constitution Day, an innovative thought to make all the citizens of India aware of their rights and duties.

The Committee members of Azadi Ka Ait Mahotsav, Prof. Sujata Slathia, HOD Economics, Prof. Mala Bhasin, HOD Botany, and Dr. Roopali Slathia, Physical Director, and IQAC convenor Dr. Suresh Bhat graced the occasion.

Event coordinator Dr. Pooja Charak, Head Department of Political Science, read out the Preamble of the Constitution, wherein all the staff members and students joined her for a pledge ceremony.

Chief Education Office Udhampur: A Preamble reading ceremony was organized in Chief Education Officer’s Office to celebrate Constitution Day, also known as the “SAMVIDHAN DIVAS” marking the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 November 1949.

Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, Arvin Kumar Koul along with all staff members participated in the event.

Similar ceremonies were organsied in schools and other offices across the district to mark the day.