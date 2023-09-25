“Congratulations, Team India!” – Mrs. Nita M. Ambani lauds Indian women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph

Mumbai: Mrs. Nita M. Ambani today congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou in China. The Women in Blue outshone their Sri Lankan counterparts to win by 19 runs.

Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “Congratulations, Team India! What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win. Our women’s team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!”

This has been a remarkable year for women’s cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in the T20 WC, followed by the historic WPL and now the achievement at the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games squad was led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who had also captained the Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year, which went on to be crowned Champions.