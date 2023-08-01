Based on the results of the written part of the Combined Section Officers’/Stenographers’ (Grade-‘B’/ Grade-‘I’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in March, 2023 and evaluation of service records held in July, 2023, the following are the category-wise lists of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in Select List of year 2018 in respect of the categories detailed below:-
|
Category
|
Service
|
I
|
Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service.
|
IV
|
Private Secretary Grade Stenographers’ Service.
|
of
|
the
|
Central
|
Secretariat
The number of candidates recommended in respect of Category I & IV is as under:-
|
Category
|
Community
|
Number of Candidates
|
I
|
General
|
394
|
SC
|
102
|
ST
|
28
|
IV
|
General
|
01
|
SC
|
–
|
ST
|
–
The results of some candidates under Category-I have been kept withheld.
The result is subject to revision based on the outcome of MAs/OAs pending before Hon’ble Court/CAT.
The result declared is subject to the final outcome of the SLP No. 30621/2011 and 31288/2017 pending before the Hon`ble Supreme Court of India in the matter of ‘reservation in promotion’ and ‘own merit’ and any other Court case(s) having a bearing on the result.
The Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Results on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. (011)- 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The marks shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.