Based on the results of the written part of the Combined Section Officers’/Stenographers’ (Grade-‘B’/ Grade-‘I’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in March, 2023 and evaluation of service records held in July, 2023, the following are the category-wise lists of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in Select List of year 2018 in respect of the categories detailed below:-

Category Service I Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service. IV Private Secretary Grade Stenographers’ Service. of the Central Secretariat

The number of candidates recommended in respect of Category I & IV is as under:-

Category Community Number of Candidates I General 394 SC 102 ST 28 IV General 01 SC – ST –

The results of some candidates under Category-I have been kept withheld.

The result is subject to revision based on the outcome of MAs/OAs pending before Hon’ble Court/CAT.