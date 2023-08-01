G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 2nd to 4th August, 2023

The Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment under the G20 Indian Presidency, chaired by Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani is set to take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 2nd to 4th August 2023.



Gandhinagar is an exquisite example of a vibrant fusion of centuries-old architecture with modernity and cultural vibrancy and is known for its historical legacy, artefacts, handicrafts, arts, festivals, grand temples and museums and a rich civilization that flourished on the western bank of the river Sabarmati.



The Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment takes place amidst global challenges ranging from insufficient progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), challenges posed by climate change and uneven pandemic recovery.



The G20 Ministerial Conference while focusing on women-led development will be an opportunity for accelerating achievement towards Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and achieving SDG: Goal 5.



The Ministerial meeting spread over three days will witness the participation of more than 150 delegates led by their respective Heads of Delegations from G20 members, invitee countries, and International Organisations (IOs).



Prime Minister ,Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a special video address at the start of the Ministerial Conference.



The discussions and deliberations during three days will focus on priority areas on Education, a Game-changing Pathway to Women’s Empowerment; Women’s Entrepreneurship, a Win-win for Equity and Economy; Creating a Partnership for Promoting Women’s Leadership at all Levels including at Grassroots; Women and Girls as Change-makers in Climate Resilience Action and Digital Skilling for Women’s Empowerment. The thematic discussions and deliberations in these sessions will reflect in the Chair’s Summary and will be provided as recommendations to G20 leaders.



Further, Asian Development Bank (ADB), UN Women and NIPCCD will jointly organize a side event with support from the Ministry of Women & Child Development to identify the actions and policy levers in three keys areas of fiscal policies and tools for gender equality, the care economy and climate change challenge to accelerate gender equality.



On 2nd & 3rd August, 2023, Ministry of Women & Child Development will be organising an exhibition on the theme of ‘India @ 75: Contribution of Women’ with focus on Women in Crafts, Nutrition & Food, Health, STEM, Education & Skilling and in Trade & Economy.



Cultural programmes including programmes by ‘Shillong Chamber Choir’, ‘Drums of India’ besides musical and dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India and a performance by Children from Bal Bhavan will be organized for the participating Ministers and their delegations. Further, local cuisine and millet-based food will be served during the event to celebrate the International Year of Millets.



Excursions have also been planned to provide the delegates with an opportunity to enjoy the vibrant historical heritage of the State of Gujarat.



MCWE under India’s Presidency, while building on the work done by previous G20 presidencies, will take forward its mandate of enhancing G20’s contribution to accelerate progress towards women’s empowerment and strengthen G20 efforts in fostering women-led development.



India today is going through major transformational changes with the transition happening from women’s development to women-led development. The belief and determination to remove every obstacle in the way of women’s progress and firm conviction that gender does not define potential is forming the basis of G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment.



