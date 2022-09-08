CM Shri Chouhan offers prayers for prosperity of state at Shri Barhwale Ganesh temple

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has prayed for the prosperity of the state by offering prayers at the Barhwale Shri Ganesh temple at Rangai Ghat in Vidisha on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and his wife Smt. Sadhana Singh took part in the yagya being held in the temple and also sang bhajans. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan provided food to girls at the Bhandara in the temple premises. He interacted with the citizens present there and sought to know about their well being. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also had Prasad in the Bhandara.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all of us are engaged in the worship of Gauri Maiya of Lord Ganapati. Every year we come to the temple of Shri Barhwale Ganesh and pray for the welfare, well being, happiness of all, may all be happy and healthy, may the state progress and we pray for the progress and development of the country.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that may Shri Barhwale Ganesh remove all obstacles, give sadbuddhi to walk on the right path and shower blessings on everyone.