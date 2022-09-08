Cheetah rehabilitation in Kuno National Park, a work of national importance – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the work of bringing cheetahs from Namibia to rehabilitate them in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park is being done as per the prescribed parameters. This is a work of national importance. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself will inaugurate this work on September 17 at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. All necessary preparations should be made to complete this programme with full dignity and enthusiasm. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was receiving information at his residence today about the preparations being made in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit to Sheopur district on September 17. It was informed that rehabilitation work will be done in Kuno National Park of Sheopur district as per the prevailing internationally practised techniques of cheetah management.

Discussion held on programme outline

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan received information about all the aspects related to the preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Shri Modi. He said that during the Prime Minister’s visit, mainly the programme for the arrival of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park and the convention of the sisters of self-help groups in Karahal is scheduled. A development exhibition will also be organised on this occasion. Presentation of the works being done in ODOP in the districts of Madhya Pradesh will also be included. Mainly information about the mustard oil in Morena district, groundnut oil in Shivpuri district, angavastra made in Chanderi, jackets made in Shivpuri, Gondi paintings of Dindori and activities related to millet products and works related to their production and manufacturing etc. will be given to the Prime Minister.

Welfare activities will be conducted across the state

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that Prime Minister Shri Modi is attending two major programmes in Sheopur on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Modi. In the remaining districts, various departments should make this occasion a means of expressing happiness by organising public welfare activities. Instructions have also been given to run a campaign in the state from September 17 to October 31 to benefit the beneficiaries from the schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that programmes should be implemented after determining the nature so that the general public should get the benefit of the service works of the departments. The officers and field staff of the departments should be given responsibilities for the campaign starting from the birthday of the Prime Minister.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in 1952, survey found Kuno most favorable

It was informed that cheetah was declared extinct in India in the year 1952. In the year 2009, international cheetah experts held a discussion with the central and state government for cheetah restoration. In 2010, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) conducted a survey of potential areas for cheetah restoration in India, in which the Kuno Sanctuary, which is currently the Kuno National Park, was found to be the most suitable among 10 sites. Work will be done according to the prescribed protocol and guidelines for the replacement of cheetahs that are on the brink of extinction in India. The integrated management of the project envisages the habitat of about two dozen cheetahs in 750 square kilometers of the National Park of Kuno. Apart from this, about 3 thousand square kilometer forest area is suitable for free movement of cheetahs in two districts Sheopur and Shivpuri. Prime Minister Shri Modi will release leopards in two enclosures. Two male cheetahs will be released in the first enclosure. A female cheetah will be released into the second enclosure. A team of Forest Department officials has received training in Namibian Cheetah Management Techniques.

Preparations made in Kuno for rehabilitation of cheetahs

The work of vaccination of animals has been completed in the village adjoining Kuno National Park area. Awareness camps have been organized in all the villages of the area. Here favourable conditions have been developed for the habitat of cheetahs. Necessary civil works along with water arrangements have also been completed. To increase the density of wildlife in Kuno, chitals have been brought from Narsinghgarh and released. According to experts, the hunting density in the area is sufficient for cheetahs. Male cheetahs live together in groups of two or more. At first the cheetahs will be kept in small separate enclosures for two to three weeks. After a month they will be shifted to bigger enclosures. After assessment of the cheetah’s adaptation in large enclosures by experts, first the male cheetahs and then the female cheetahs will be released into the open forest. Action will be taken in this regard as per necessary protocol.

Conference of women of Self Help Groups

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the preparations for the orientation and co-conference of the women of the Self-Help Groups associated with the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission at Karahal in Sheopur district. He directed that necessary arrangements should be made for the women taking part in it. There are 3 lakh 86 thousand self-help groups working in the state, more than 43 lakh families are connected to them.

The works of vegetable production, milk production, incense sticks, handwash, soap making, agriculture and animal husbandry based livelihood activities, operation of Aajeevika Poshan Vatika are being done by the groups. Prime Minister Shri Modi will seek information about the entrepreneurship of the members of the group. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to complete the necessary arrangements for the conference.

Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Principal Secretary Forest Shri Ashok Varnwal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary Culture Department Shri Shiv Shekhar Shukla and Principal Secretary Public Relations Shri Raghavendra Kumar Singh, Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister’s Office Shri Yogesh Chaudhary were also present. Commissioner Gwalior Shri Ashish Saxena and administrative officers of Gwalior division and Sheopur district also joined virtually.