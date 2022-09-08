LG’s Global Network Teams up for the City of Busan

New Delhi : Since first taking the initiative of promoting Busan, Korea’s beautiful port city, as the perfect host for World Expo 2030 early this year, LG Electronics has carried out various promotional events worldwide by leveraging its global network of 140 subsidiaries. Busan officially submitted its intentions to host World Expo 2030 last year, based on its theme: “Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future,” which calls for a peaceful, sustainable future for all by talking about people, prosperity and the planet.

Back in February, LG declared its support for Busan with its campaign airing impactful promotional videos on its famous outdoor displays in New York’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus and other high-traffic locations around the world, each one showing why Busan should be the World Expo’s next destination. LG is executing the next phase of the campaign by introducing a new series of inspirational films at multiple locations, as the company strives to share the wonders of Busan to a truly global audience.

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

To ensure the campaign is a success, CEO William Cho now oversees a group-wide task force set up to champion the vibrant port city’s bid. Additionally, in July at The Amundi Evian Championship in France, LG endorsed Busan’s World Expo bid in front of the eyes of golf fans from all over the world by screening its promotional video, ‘The One and Only Busan,’ on a giant billboard beside the course’s clubhouse. Raising awareness of Busan’s bid in France was especially important as this is where the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the body that ultimately decides the location of World Expo 2030, will host its announcement event at the end of next year.



IFA 2022, Berlin, Germany

Moreover, like it has done at multiple prominent locations so far this year, LG recently installed over 160 banners at the entrance of ‘Messe Berlin’ during IFA 2022, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show which was held from September 2 to 6, to make its visitors from around the world aware of Busan’s promising bid.



(From left to right) Heaven Lee, LG Electronics’ European representative, Franziska Giffey, mayor of Berlin, Kim Hyung-soo, president of LG Electronics Europe Region and Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center.

LG will proudly continue to support Busan’s bid to host World Expo 2030 by leveraging its sprawling global network. Stay tuned for more impactful LG promotional campaigns for Busan!