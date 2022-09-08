CM Shri Chouhan gets invitation for special event being held in Ayodhya

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by prominent saints of Satna district along with former minister Shri Rajendra Shukla at the CM’s residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was invited to attend the religious programme being held at Ayodhya Dham from October 5 to 14.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was informed that the Jagadguru, Shankaracharya, Mahamandleswar and divine saints of different provinces of the country are meeting at Ram Janma-Ayodhya on the Silver Jubilee of the Maha Mahotsav of Shri Mantraraj Anusthan organised by Swami Ramharshan Devacharya Ji. Saints from other countries of the world will also participate in this. There will also be 108 Kundiya Shri Ram Mantra Mahayagya, 501 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan, Valmiki Ramayana (Ram Katha), 13 crore Shadakshar Shri Ram Mantra Jap and huge Kalash Yatra in the Virat Sant Sammelan. This programme will be held in Shri Ramharshan Maithil Sakhya Peeth Dharmarth Seva Trust, Charushila Mandir Janki Ghat Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this convention will definitely connect the devotees in a big way. Madhya Pradesh will also participate in this. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath has also been invited to the programme. During this the association of Ramkatha Vyas Shrimad Jagadguru Dwaracharya Shri 108 Dr. Shri Rajendra Devacharya Ji and Shrimad Jagadguru Ramanandacharya and Shri 1008 Swami Shri Vallabhacharya Ji Maharaj will also be available.