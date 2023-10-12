Bhubaneswar: Chairing an apex committee meet for International Convention on Millets, CM Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha should lead the way in developing roadmap for millets for next decade nationally & globally. As Odisha is gearing up for the convention on NOV 10 & 11, CM said Odisha should aim to become a Centre of excellence for other states and countries in this regard.

CM urged all to extend full support to make this convention a grand success, adding that the event will highlight millet food cultures of tribal communities of #Odisha and showcase the trailblazing success stories of Odisha’s farmers, Mission Shakti groups.