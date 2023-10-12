PM Narendra Modi arrives in Uttarakhand , visits Jageshwar Temple in Almora, and offers prayers at Parvati Kund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand today on his one-day visit. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development schemes worth about 4200 crore rupees for the state.

Mr Modi visited Jageshwar Temple in Almora and offered prayers at Parvati Kund at Jolingkong in Pithoragarh.

Prime Minister’s visit is expected to promote spiritual tourism in the Manaskhand region of the state. Extensive security arrangements have been made in view of his visit. Mr. Modi will also interact with Army, ITBP, and BRO personnel at Gunji in Pithoragarh. Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Pithoragarh this afternoon. During the event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth approximately Rs. 4,200 crore related to roads, electricity, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health, and disaster management.