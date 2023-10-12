Bihar: Four people dead, 100 injured after North East Express derails in Buxar district

In Bihar, Four people died and more than 100 were injured after eight bogies of the Guwahati-Kamakhya Junction-bound 12506-North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district. The train was going to Kamakhya Junction, Guwahati from Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi.

According to Railways, the incident took place on Wednesday night at 9.35 pm, when the train left from Buxar junction. The cause of the derailment is yet to be known, said East Central Railway CPRO Birendra Kumar.

Talking to Akashvani News, Buxar District Magistrate Anshul Agarwal said, the rescue operation was completed early this morning with the help of NDRF, SDRF, Police, and local residents. He said several serious injuries have been sent to AIIMS Patna and other hospitals in the capital city through ambulances. The work of debris clearance and track maintenance is being done on a war footing for restoration of rail traffic on Buxar-Arrah- Danapur- Patna rail section.

ECR officials said, with the help of a special relief train several stranded passengers were brought to Patna and they will be ferried to their onward destinations.

Several passengers and express trains have been cancelled in view of the incident. Trains are being plied through Deendayal Upadhyaya-Gaya-Patna and Deendayal Upadhyaya-Sasaram-Patna rail sections. The work of debris clearance and track maintenance is being done on a war footing. Eight passenger trains connecting Patna, Sasaram, Fatuha, Buxar, Gaya, and Arrah have been cancelled today. The Banars-Patna Janshatabdi Express has been also cancelled today.

The operation of trains has been badly affected on the up and down lines of New Delhi- Howrah route. More than 20 trains including Rajdhani Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya Express, Anand Vihar Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express, Bikaner- Guwahati Express, Anand Vihar Jogbani Superfast Express, Delhi Alipurduar Sikkim Mahanand Express and Guwahati New Delhi Express are being run through diverted route.

Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers. Patna helpline: 9771449971, Danapur helpline: 8905697493, Arrah helpline 8306182542.

People can also contact at Commercial control helpline number 7759070004.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that an evacuation and rescue operation has been completed at the train accident site in Bihar. In a social media post, he said, passengers were shifted to a special train for an onward journey. The Minister said, that now Railways is focusing on restoration. He expressed condolences for the irreparable loss. He said, Railways Ministry will find the root cause of derailment.