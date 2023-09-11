Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress2023, which aim at encouraging innovators at grassroots and promoting entrepreneurship, to achieve 5000 start-ups by 2025.

This edition of the initiatives is bigger than the previous ones and will witness an incremental growth connecting more than 25,000 students from over 260 institutions. It aims at generating more than 3500 ideas to foster innovation & entrepreneurship. To ensure maximum coverage and efficiency, Startup Odisha will have 4 dedicated vans covering all 30 districts.

A total of 50 shortlisted ideas from Startup Yatra will be invited for a 3-day acceleration programme. Thereafter, top 25 Ideas will be invited to O-Hub for the demo day out of which 10 will be awarded seed funding worth ₹ 3 lakh each to develop their ideas into viable start-up ventures.