Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches 2023 CB300F Bookings Open!

New Delhi : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the OBD-II A compliant 2023 CB300F. Drawing its DNA from ‘international big-bike’ design as a synergy of sporty performance and unmatched persona, the CB300F has the spirit of a true street fighter. The customers can now book the 2023 Honda CB300F at their nearest BigWing dealerships and it has been attractively priced at Rs 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300F, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility & modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort and power. The new 2023 model is further advanced with the OBD-II A engine and other modern technologies that will further elevate riding experience with punchy performance and agility on road.”

Commenting on the launch of 2023 CB300F, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the 2023 OBD-II A complaint CB300F, a symbol of our commitment to delivering exhilarating riding experience to all our customers. Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance. We are excited to announce that bookings are now open, offering you the chance to be among the first to experience the thrill of the open road where style meets substance. Up-gear to the new CB300F and redefine your riding adventure.”

Powerful and Aggressive Performance:

The Honda CB300F is an uncompromising street fighter, one that is powerful and agile. For a relentless punchy performance, it is equipped with a 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD – II A compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.

Glide through street corners and city traffic with ease as the CB300F comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force enabling quick gear shifts and prevents rear wheel hopping while down shifting.

Modern Technology and Superior Handling:

Modern technology installed on CB300F ensures every aspect of the ride is under control. While the dual disc brakes (276mm front & 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) integrate safety with performance, its golden USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension provide a comfortable riding experience.

The CB300F’s advanced Fully Digital instrument panel comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator and a Clock. It also gets an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for uninterrupted connectivity.

Price, Colours and Availability:

The 2023 Honda CB300F OBD-II A will be available in Deluxe Pro variant and three colours – Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).