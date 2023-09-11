Sterling Generators launches Retrofit Emission Control Device for a greener tomorrow

New Delhi : Sterling Generators Private Limited (SGPL), a Sterling and Wilson Group Company and one of India’s leading genset players, today announced that it has launched an innovative clean air solution, Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD), in collaboration with Pi Green Innovations. RECD is built on filter-less technology and based on Electrostatic Precipitation fundamentals. It captures Particulate Matter (PM) from the engine exhaust with more than 70 percent efficiency.

Commenting on the product launch, Mr. Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators Private Limited said, “We are happy to collaborate with Pi Green Innovations for their RECD technology. This collaboration provides an excellent opportunity to expand and enhance the product offerings we offer to our customers. The newly launched RECD is highly efficient in improving air quality and provides a viable solution for our customers to meet the PM compliance requirement, as per pollution control board norms.”

“At Sterling Generators, we believe that environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility, and this collaboration reflects our dedication to finding cleaner, more efficient solutions for our customers and our planet. Together with Pi Green Innovations, we aim to redefine how the industry addresses air pollution, setting a new standard for cleaner energy solutions”, he further added.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Irfan Pathan, Founder & CEO, Pi Green Innovations said, “We are honoured and proud to partner with a prestigious brand like Sterling Generators. This partnership not only gives a boost to the DG retrofit (RECD) industry in India but also adds impetus to Pi Green’s vision of A Pollution Free Tomorrow.”

The RECD is installed after the DG exhaust (muffler/silencer), and no modifications to the engine/ DG set are required. What sets this technology apart is its ability to transform the separated particulate matter/ byproduct and reuse it as a high-value raw material in paints, dyes, toners for laser printers and copiers as well as in a vulcanization process to treat rubber, thus eliminating the need for disposal and secondary contamination. The product is all weatherproof, needs minimal maintenance with a simple, efficient, and sturdy construction that provides constant performance and long operational life.