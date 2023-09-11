CSMIA emerges as one of the Premier Mango Export Hub with an astonishing 318% Growth

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has firmly established itself as the premier hub for mango exports in India, reaffirming this position with its latest accomplishment. With a remarkable 318% surge in mango exports from 2022 to 2023, CSMIA has not only demonstrated its expertise in handling perishable goods but has also solidified its position as a vital player in the global perishable trade.

In the year 2022, CSMIA played a pivotal role in enabling the export of 1,123 tons of mangoes. Advancing to the year 2023, this figure has witnessed an astonishing surge, reaching an impressive 4,700 tons. This exponential growth is a testament to CSMIA’s indispensable contribution to expanding the global presence of India’s delectable mangoes. Moreover, it highlights the airport’s contribution in driving India’s mango exports.

The key aspect contributing to this groundbreaking achievement is the recent approval granted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the export of Indian mangoes to the United States. This milestone development opens up the market for Indian mangoes in the USA, marking a significant moment for mango lovers. This approval comes after a hiatus in mango exports to the USA since 2020, primarily due to travel restrictions imposed on the USDA inspectors to visit India during COVID-19 pandemic.

CSMIA’s success in mango exports and the surge witnessed this year is attributed to and is guided by a dedicated group of farmers, visionary entrepreneurs, logistics collaborators, and committed team of the perishable terminal, the airport has embarked on a transformative mission. Their collective efforts are transforming the western region into a bustling global mango exporting hub, benefiting the entire ecosystem. Additionally, this development serves as a clear indication of the increasing worldwide demand for Indian mangoes and their substantial role in strengthening the Indian economy.

Expressing their delight, CSMIA spokesperson said, “CSMIA stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to delivering the finest produce to the world with the help and guidance from specialists in the field. We are proud to be a part of this growth story and are committed to providing the best possible facilities to support our exporters. This remarkable growth in mango exports reflects our dedication to excellence and our contribution in shaping the global perishable trade landscape.”

To support its vision of sharing delectable mangoes and other fruits & vegetables with the world, CSMIA has created a dedicated and state-of-the-art temperature-controlled perishable facility with an annual capacity of 1,50,000 metric tons. This infrastructural enhancement has facilitated the surge in mango exports from Mumbai air cargo, making CSMIA one of the key players in global perishable trade. Through specialized packaging and careful handling of trained airport personnel, mangoes are guaranteed to arrive at their destinations in impeccable condition.

Moreover, in February 2020, CSMIA inaugurated the world’s largest Airport-based Export Cold Zone, featuring separate facilities for processing Agro and Pharma Exports. The advanced Agro facility handles 150,000 MT of cargo annually, ensuring faster processing times. CSMIA’s Air Cargo is renowned for its innovative solutions, including the groundbreaking Air Cargo Community System and AMAX. This system has reduced costs, improved efficiency, and enhanced agility in cargo operations by enabling 100% digital communication with all cargo-related agencies. Additionally, a state-of-the-art mobile application called ‘Turant’ has been designed to provide real-time shipment visibility for perishable cargo operations. With its finest technology and well-equipped infrastructure, CSMIA will continue to make such huge contribution to the Indian Air Cargo community.