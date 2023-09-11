Arabinda Muduli Foundation Hosts Swararbinda Utsav; Glowing Tribute paid during 61st Birth Anniversary Celebration

Bhubaneswar : Glowing tribute paid to Legendary Bhajan Singer Late Arabinda Muduli during his 61st Birth Anniversary celebration. Arabinda Muduli Foundation(AMF) hosted Swararbinda Utsav to mark the grand occasion on virtual platform. Fans, Followers and Well wishers of Shri Muduli from all over the World joined the online ceremony and offered rich homage to the departed soul. The distinguished dignitaries recounted Bhajan Rajan Shri Muduli’s spectacular contribution in promoting and popularising Odisha’s vibrant culture and Lord Jagannath’s eternal cult across the Globe through his hundreds of musical compositions and presentations.

Addressing the gathering the honourable Guest, Indian Consul General based in Ho Chi Minh Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, described the singing style of Late Arabinda Muduli, as unique and invariably at its emotional best. Observing that his bhajans use to wrench the heart, soul and mind of the listeners, Dr Sethi paid a touching tribute to him. Mentioning Arabinda Muduli as a prime devotee of Lord Jagannath the Secretary of Hindu Temple in Canberra and Founder of Living Bliss, Tarun Agasti said that he is fortunate to be associated with AMF. Underlining that after Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal it was only Swararabinda Arabinda Muduli, who has the calibre and capability of swaying the souls of listeners in the ocean of devotion, Noted poet and Adviser of AMF Sarat Das remarked that his phenomenal contribution to the field of devotional music is unparallel. Congratulating Arabinda Muduli Foundation for undertaking sterling service of spreading Jagannath cult across the Globe the Founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Dr Arun Praharaj wished further progress and all out success for AMF. Declaring that Arabinda Muduli was the all time great musician, Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi exudes confidence that his two capable sons Jagabandhu and Krupasindhu shall definitely carry forward his golden legacies to newer heights. Recalling Shri Muduli’s Singapore programme as one of the most memorable event, President of Singapore Odia Samaj Subrat Nayak assured all possible help to AMF. Chairman of United Kingdom Shri Jagannath Society, Dr Sahadeb Swain said that Shri Muduli’s magical voice and mesmerising tuning shall keep him ever immortal among the music lovers.

Others who paid homage to Swararbinda’s memorable musical journey include President of Japan’s Odia community Pratima Behera, Byasadeb Nayak, Krupanidhi Biswal, Nilamadhab Bisoyi from USA and Dr Debasish Bhattacharya.

The main attraction of the Festival was the presentation of all time hit popular devotional songs sung by Arabinda Muduli by the artistes of Biswa Shanti Bhajan Sandhya troupe. The audiences were completely enthralled and spellbound by the scintillating renderings of Jagannath Bhajans by the prime disciples of Swarabinda like Purna Chandra Sahoo, Sonu Trilochan Das, Judhisthira Khuntia, Kelucharan Muduli, Rohit Pradhan and Biswa Ranjan. The instrumental support was provided by Late Shri Muduli’s son Jagabandhu Muduli on Tabla, Suresh Dalai and Malay Kumar Das in Dholak, Padma Charan Sahoo in octopad, Madhu Sudan Rath in Keyboard and Seemadri Rao in flute.

The entire programme was smoothly conducted and seamlessly presented by ace anchor Mrutyunjay Rath. At the end AMF’s secretary Jagabandhu Muduli and treasurer Krupasindhu Muduli proposed vote of thanks.

Prominent personalities present include President of Australia’s Odia Samaj Dr Manoj Nayak, Akshay Mohanty and Prabhat Behera from USA, Sanjay Dalai from Canada, General Secretary of Gulf Odia Samaj Pyari Mohan Mallick, Umesh Panda from Kuwait Odia Association, Shovakar Nayak from Singapore, Hrushikesh Patra, Sukanti Patra, Wife of Late Arabinda Muduli Sanjukta Muduli, Suman Sumitra Muduli and Bandana Behera.