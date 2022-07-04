CM Jai Ram Thakur visits bus accident site at Kullu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the accident site of private bus near Shainshar in Sainj Valley of Kullu District today and enquired about the bus accident from the administration.

Chief Minister condoled the family members of the victims and assured every possible assistance to them. He said that financial assistance has been announced for the next of kin by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Government.

He said that the Government has ordered for magisterial inquiry of the accident.