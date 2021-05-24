City Gas Distribution is one of the biggest infrastructure initiatives happening in the country

New Delhi: City Gas Distribution is probably one of the biggest infrastructure initiatives happening in the country and once the network comes out it would be a transformation on how energy is delivered in the country mentioned Shri Tarun Kapoor, Hon’ble Secretary of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in Virtual National Conclave on City Gas Distribution- 2021- Challenges & Opportunities organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Shri Tarun Kapoor mentioned that domestic production of natural gas will also increase and we need to ensure to get the infrastructure in place, for that we need to lay distribution networks across the country needs to happen at a fast pace. Pipe network needs to reach every corner of the country.

He further mentioned that in the future, the gas connection will be essential as an electric or internet connection. CNG vehicles are also going to increase exponentially and usage of Natural Gas is also going up.

Mr. S C Gupta, Joint Advisor, PNGRB mentioned that for City Gas Distribution the focus needs to be on CGD and MSME sectors which are sectors from where the demand will be coming in the future. He also mentioned that there is a need for infrastructure and an increase in the pipeline network to fulfill the future demand. The other focus areas have been the easy availability of gas and infrastructure for other uses. He gave a detailed outlook about the steps undertaken by PNGRB to make the regulatory process simple and convenient to the consumer and industry so that the ultimate objective of 6% to 15% can be achieved soon.

Mr. M V Ravi Someswarudu, CEO, GAIL Gas Limited deliberated about the city gas distribution network which has seen phenomenal growth but some push needs to come from the government as well as the people from the CNG sector. CNG sector can benefit the country and state and central government needs to push for increasing its consumption especially in the transport sector. Looking at the reach and network of the gas pipeline, CGD contribution needs to increase. He emphasized that the economic value of using gas is much more in the transport sector as compared to other alternative fuels and that’s something that needs to be one of the pivotal areas of focus for the industry as well the users.

Mr. Debal Mitra, Director, Corporate Ratings Care Ratings mentioned that the usage of natural gas has increased a lot over the past decade. The government has played a strategic role in distributing the different fuels to meet different demands at the same time it has also played the role of a facilitator for the distribution of city gas. He emphasized that gas trading exchange needs to be an area of focus for the future.

Mr. Patranjan Bhattacharya, AGM, Secure Meters Limited gave a detailed presentation about the pre-paid metric system in the PNG sector.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his presidential address deliberated about the city gas distribution which has received an unprecedented push from the Government over the last few years.

Mr. Aggarwal mentioned that CGD’s step towards the 11th round of bidding is a big step forward towards achieving the Government’s ambitious objective of increasing the penetration of natural gas in the primary energy mix from a present 6% to 15%. He appreciated to numerous steps undertaken by the government to increase the share of natural gas. However, to keep pace with these targets, the country will require an overall development of the ancillary, support of the industry, and an uninterrupted flow of skilled manpower.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal emphasized that a gas-based economy is crucial for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and work is being done in the direction of ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid’. Tremendous efforts are on the way to achieve clean affordable and sustainable energy but going forward there will be infrastructure-related and many other possible challenges that must be tackled to end energy poverty in the times to come, ensuring energy security for all citizens.

Mr. V.K Mishra, Co-Chairman Hydrocarbon Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce while giving an industry perspective, its challenges and opportunities mentioned that fossil fuels will play a significant role in the next few decades. We need to focus on natural gas especially LNG. LNG consumption and trade have been on the rise around the globe. We need to reduce liquid fuels and increase in India for fulfilling the target set by the government.

Mr. Pawan Tibrawala, Co-Chairman Hydrocarbon Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce while proposing a formal vote of thanks to august delegates and participant, mentioned that the PHD chamber is committed to stand with the government and work closely with the Governments, Institutions, and all the Stakeholders of the Industry towards a better India.

The conclave witnessed the presence of Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary-General, PHD Chamber, and was moderated by Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Deputy Secretary-General, PHD Chamber of Commerce, and was attended by many industry stalwarts around the country.