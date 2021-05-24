DGP Punjab led Punjab Police in paying rich tributes to Martyr ASI Bhagwan Singh on his Bhog Ceremony

Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta led the entire Punjab Police force in fondly remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Police Martyr Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagwan Singh on his Bhog Ceremony held at Dashmesh Gurdwara in his native village Kothe Ath Chak in Jagraon on Sunday.



ASI Bhagwan Singh, who joined the Police force as Constable in 1990 and was currently posted in Crime Investigation Unit (CIA) Wing of Ludhiana Rural Police had lost his life while chasing and confronting with criminals in Jagraon on May 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife and 15-year-old son.



DGP Dinkar Gupta, who attended the ceremony via video conferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions, led the senior officers, including CP/SSPs in paying rich tributes to ASI Bhagwan Singh who gave up his life fighting criminal and drug smugglers. “All of us, who are the family of 82000 strong Police force of Punjab, will always be proud of the supreme sacrifice of the ASI for the safety and security of the citizens of the border state of Punjab and won’t let his sacrifice go in vain,” he said.



The DGP said that ASI Bhagwan had spent his entire service fighting against the drugs and gangsters, and in Jagraon as well, he fought bravely with the gangsters.



“We can’t bring him back but he will stay alive in our hearts always,” said DGP Dinkar Gupta, while assuring the Punjab Government and Punjab Police would always stand solidly with the family of the martyr.



He assured that the family of ASI Bhagwan Singh would be paid a sum of Rs 1 crore as relief by the HDFC Bank, besides other benefits, including a Police job will be given to his son as soon as he comes of age.







Meanwhile, following the gathering restrictions due to fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, only a limited number of people were requested to attend the Bhog Ceremony, however, Ludhiana Rural Police made the entire event live on their Facebook pages for all the Police officials and people to pay tributes to the martyr.

