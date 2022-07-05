CITROËN UNVEILS “NEW C3” AT LA MAISON CITROËN PHYGITAL SHOWROOM IN HYDERABAD; ‘PRE-BOOKINGS NOW OPEN’

Hyderabad – 4th July, 2022: Citroën announced the launch of “La Maison Citroën” phygital showroom in Hyderabad along with the unveil of its latest ‘hatchback with a twist’ – the New C3. Located in the heart of the city, the most strategic location for auto retail in Hyderabad, the showroom is part of company’s network expansion across India with 9 new La Maison phygital showrooms in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut and Coimbatore. The showroom will also offer customers a comfortable Test Drive experience and full-fledged After-Sales services.

Commenting on the launch of La Maison Citroën, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “We are excited to innovate and launch the “La Maison Citroën” in Hyderabad and this phygital showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the New C3. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360° view and personalise their product and services. Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey.”

He further added, “With the new Citroën C3, we continue to expand and strengthen our product choices for millennials in India who are willing to take up a step forward in their lives. Pre-bookings for customers who want to be among the first to own this new Citroën offering has begun since 1st July, 2022.”

About “La Maison Citroën”

“La Maison Citroën” will disrupt the codes of traditional automobile distribution. It is a ‘feels like home’ comfort experience with its warm, friendly and colourful ambience. A giant screen placed on the façade attracts passers-by, encouraging them to walk inside. The warm interiors featuring a natural wood finish and colourful inscriptions invite customers to experience the Citroën brand and its century-old legacy.

A full digital ecosystem will link seamlessly the digital experience of customers and will enrich the journey at the showroom with ATAWADAC reception Bar, high definition 3D configurator, Citroen Origins touchscreen.

As part of the 360° Comfort strategy for India, Citroën will offer a range of services to build trust with consumers with unmatched comfort, never experienced before. These services will include attractive finance and leasing services through Citroën Finance and Insurance and 30 minute Guaranteed Trade-In facility.

L’Atelier Citroen, the Aftersales workshop, will offer innovative services at your fingertips as

Anytime Anywhere Access

Virtual Remote Diagnostics

180 Minute RSA Guarantee

Periodic Service & Maintenance with Pickup & Drop

Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours

Service on Wheels will enhance customer reach and be available for service or repair jobs at the customer’s doorstep.

The New Citroën C3

New C3 marks the start of a new chapter for Citroën, with the creation of models that are both faithful to the spirit of the brand as well as carefully researched and developed with local teams in order to provide a practical response to specific market needs in India. New C3 is the first model from the “C Cubed” platform – a family of three vehicles by 2024 with an international focus, based on three key criteria: the creation of a competitive, market-leading offering, with a strong style, a Citroën experience designed for on-board comfort, and benefiting from a design tailored to the specific needs of consumers in the intended countries.

With its assertive design, the New C3 will appeal to the young & progressive customers for whom their car is a reflection of their personality. A car that they can customise to express their style, which is a strong expectation from these Indian customers. In addition, the compactness sub 4m size, agility, versatility, on-board space, comfort and connectivity will improve the experience in Indian road conditions, while Customisation choices will provide options for self-expression to individuals according to their lifestyle. The New C3 will provide value offered by a vehicle with high visual appeal, distinct styling and competitive cost of ownership by being robust and practical to maintain on account of over 90% localisation.

The new Citroën C3 will be launched in India on 20th July 2022 and will be available for retail across 20 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms and on the official Citroën website through the Buy Online initiative.