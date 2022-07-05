India’s merchandise exports rise by 16.8 per cent to USD 37.9 billion in last month

Mumbai: Country’s merchandise export registered a growth of 16.8 per cent in last month over the corresponding period of previous year. India’s merchandise exports has reached to 37.9 billion US dollar in June this year which was 32.49 billion US dollar in June last year. Merchandise export was led by robust growth in petroleum products, electronic goods and ready made textiles.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed that country’s merchandise export in April-June quarter of this year registered a growth of 22.22 percent over the corresponding period of previous year. India’s merchandise export in last quarter was 116.77 billion US dollar which was 95.54 billion US dollar in April-June 2021-22.

Country’s merchandise import in June this year was 63.58 US billion dollar, an increase of 51 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year. The trade deficit in last month was 25.63 billion US dollar while it was 70.25 billion US dollar during April-June Quarter of this year.