CINI pledges to make TB-Free Odisha, inaugurates first Unit Office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Child in Need Institute (CINI NGO) inaugurated its first unit office in Shaheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar. The office was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra in presence of the local staff of CINI. The event was joined by senior management through virtual mode from Kolkata. The main reason behind opening the new unit in Bhubaneswar is to make TB-Free Odisha. CINI aims to reach different corners of the state and make the state free from TB. The Organization will be closely working with the Government Officials.

Child in Need Institute started working in Odisha about four years back in the field of child nutrition. Currently, CINI has partnered with UNICEF, Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiative (APPI) and Reach India in the state of Odisha to support the government for optimal nutritional practices amongst women and children, introducing technology based capacity building of frontline functionaries and fighting against TB.

Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, Founder Secretary CINI said, “I thank the Government and people of Odisha for the support. This enables us to work for the betterment of thousands of people in this state. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath we have opened our unit office. We look forward to working more for the people of this state.”

Mr Sujoy Roy Sr. Manager, CINI said, “With growing influence in the state, we have inaugurated our unit office in Bhubaneswar. We are really proud and happy to work for the people of this state. We are closely working with different Departments of the Government and Women & Child Healthcare Dept for the people of this state. The mission behind the opening of this new unit is to make TB-Free Odisha.”

CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach along with other noble causes in last 5 decades. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 7 million people living in poor rural and urban communities.

The journey of CINI started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made our determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection.

