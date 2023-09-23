CII organises Logistics Summit at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Principal Secretary of Odisha Commerce and Transport Department Smt Usha Padhee bats for gender inclusivity in logistics sector. Whenever women’s are included the projects become more successful which already visible in many e-commerce companies. Women are strives in many job role with excellent performance than their male counterpart. Therefore, we should not see logistics as for men only. Time has come for focus on gender led logistics, She said.

Talking at Logistic Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Odisha Chapter in Bhubaneswar today, she shed lights on high logistics cost for big as well as small and medium companies which is affecting the competitiveness of market and overall growth. If logistics would be our one of the growth engine, it should be efficient. National Logistics Policy envisages placing India among top 25 countries of the world. Similarly, PM Gati Shakti focuses on convergence of different mode of transportation. Multi Modal Logistics is also another area of focus. As far as regulation is concerned, Air and Port sector come to a certain maturity level. But for Railway and Road sector, we need to improve the regulation, She said.

On this occasion, Paradip Port Trust Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta talks about the beneficial effects of PM Gati Sakti and Sagaramala project on port sector. These two projects breathing life into port sector our country and results are already visible. Paradip Port is the largest, efficient and affordable port of India. In last fiscal year Port has clocked 136.36 MT cargo handling record. In last 6 years we have consecutively achieved more than 100 MT cargos per year. Costal cargo handling by Paradip Port is highest among the all the coastal ports.”

CII Odisha State Council Chairman Sashi Sekhar Mohanty said that we need to focus on how digitisation and smart logistics can redefine efficiency, accuracy and transparency in logistics sector of Odisha. We are identified logistic bottlenecks which needs regulatory framework to create conducive environment for stakeholder and need to up skill our workforce to fulfil demand of logistic sector.

Past Chairman of CII Odisha State Council Santosh Mohapatra said that logistics contribute to high cost of production. Odisha need container port in Odisha for small and medium scale industry sector. We are confident that in near future this facility will available in our state.

On this occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmer Lawrie Adika Ratna Sekhar said that, “Logistic sectors projected to grow on CAGR of 15.5 percent by 2024 and this sector has given employment to 22 million people and going to employ another 1.2 million people by 2025.”

Convenor of CII Odisha Infrastructure and Logistics Panel Pramod Jain proposed concluding remarks and vote of thanks. As part of the two technical sessions of the event, three plenary sessions have been organised. Two technical session conducted by Executive Director of CII Institute of Logistics K V Mahidhar and CEO of Enterprise System Solutions Pvt Ltd Sudhir Jaiswal.

Dignitaries present at the plenary sessions were Pas Chairman of CII Santosh Mohapatra , Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport Prasanna Pradhan, Regional Officer of NHAI-Bhubaneswar Virendra Singh, Chief Transportation Planning Manager Shamaas Hammed, VP-Operations of AMNS Ports Paradip USR Raju, Chief Logistics Officer of Jindal Stainless Limited Venkateswar Rao, VP of JSW Steel Sunil Pandey, GM of Rourkeal Steel Plant S C Mohanty, Tata Steel limited Logistics Head Amit Choubey, Vedanta CEO Snil Gupta, Director of Jain Road Carriers Pramod Jain, Past Chairman of CII Odisha State Council Jyoti Bhushan Pani, Balt Logitech CMD Brahmananda Mishra, EXIM Logistic MD Himadri Patnaik and Gargson Logistics Director Mohit Garg.