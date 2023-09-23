Vistara Announces Direct Flights Between Mumbai and Frankfurt

Mumbai : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, announced direct, 6x weekly flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt, starting from 15 November 2023. This new route is in addition to Vistara’s 6x weekly service between Delhi and Frankfurt which has been getting good response since its launch in February 2021. With the addition of this new long-haul route, Vistara further enhances connectivity between Europe and India as it continues to grow its international network. The airline will operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring a three-class cabin configuration, offering the choice of travelling in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website , mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara’s operations in Mumbai has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent times, especially as a gateway to the airline’s international network. Vistara now connects Mumbai to a total of 12 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Dubai, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat and Singapore. In the last 12 months, the airline has added many new domestic and international connections from Mumbai leading to an increase of 42% in the number of departures, and nearly doubled its employee-strength in the station.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to expand our international network with the launch of this new service between Mumbai and Frankfurt. Our long-haul routes, connecting Delhi with London Heathrow, Paris and Frankfurt have been very popular amongst our customers which gave us the confidence to offer similar connections from Mumbai as well. This will be our second long-haul route from Mumbai, in addition to 5x weekly flights to London Heathrow, and we hope that our customers will appreciate having the option of flying with India’s best airline on this sector.”

“Over the past couple of years, we have launched several new international routes from Mumbai, especially to the Middle East. This aligns perfectly with our strategy to position Mumbai as a vital hub for international travel,” he added.

INTRODUCTORY ALL-INCLUSIVE, ROUND-TRIP FARES BETWEEN MUMBAI AND FRANKFURT

Sector Economy Premium Economy Business Mumbai – Frankfurt – Mumbai INR 54,999 INR 89,999 INR 174,999 Frankfurt – Mumbai – Frankfurt EUR 549 EUR 859 EUR 1,999

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND FRANKFURT EFFECTIVE 15 NOVEMBER 2023

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Frankfurt UK 0027 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 1300 hrs 1730 hrs Frankfurt – Mumbai UK 0028 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2020 hrs 0910 hrs (+1) * All timings shown are in local time zones, exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations ** (+1) indicates next-day arrival *** Subject to regulatory approvals

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.