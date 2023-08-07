CII Odisha organises Green Hydrogen Convention 2023 in Bhubaneswar; Odisha aspires to be Saudi Arabia of Green energy: Hemant Sharma

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Sharma has urged all stakeholders of Green Hydrogen sector to work on viability of project. Unless we make money out of it for everyone involved, it cannot thrive in long run. Value unlocking is key to success of Green Hydrogen projects. He added.

While talking at Green Hydrogen Convention 2023 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Odisha Chapter at Bhubaneswar on 2023 August 5 Saturday, He said that, “Technology is there and we need to execute at industrial scale basis. State like Odisha which is more energy intensive has more requirement of green energy to decarbonise industries. Green energy is a thrust sector for state government where we see our future. We are providing 30 percent capital investment subsidy without any upper limit for all cost required sans cost of land, rebate on electricity bill etc, which will increase the EBITDA by 7.2 percent as per our calculation.”

He said that we are open to all size of investment in Green Hydrogen including electrolyser production. We will provide investors best facilities. Our government has spreads red carpet for investors in these sector. We aspire to be Saudi Arabia of Hydrogen and Green Ammonia.”

On this occasion, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Mr Nick Low said that, “I’m grateful to the Confederation of Indian Industry for welcoming the United Kingdom as a Partner Country to the Green Hydrogen Convention 2023. The United Kingdom and India have committed to safeguarding our planet and building a more environmentally sustainable and inclusive future together. There is immense scope for our countries to work together to ensure green hydrogen moves the dial in reducing and eventually eliminating carbon emissions. The UK is partnering with India on the Green Hydrogen ambition through knowledge exchange on policies and designing roadmaps. We are also supporting the states in building capacities, attracting investment and developing commercial partnerships. Along with Tata Steel, we have newly launched the UK-India Initiative “Sprint to Zero Green Hydrogen for Decarbonisation” that will fund innovative research and development projects on Green Hydrogen technologies for greening the industrial sector for sustainable future.”

NITI Aayog Deputy Adviser (Energy), Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said that, “Niti Aayog established Climate and Modelling Unit for long term project for energy mix and sectoral road map for net zero target by 2070. NITI Aayog established India Climate and Energy Modelling forum. Recently Niti Aayog launched IESS, 2047 version 3.0, and India Climate and Energy Dashboard and NITI Aayog is working on the CCUS policy,”

Talking about various initiatives being undertaken by NITI Aayog, he said that, “we are working on to understand our green energy projection and regimes required by 2047 and 2070, for which we have set up a team. NITI Aayog is working on policy for carbon capture technology and small module reactor to stay ahead in left out sectors other than green hydrogen.” He added.

IREDA Chairman Pradip Kumar Das urged government and financial institutions to handhold and support emerging energy sector to thrive and said that, “As per our anticipation Rs 22 lakh crore will be required to fund development in energy sector by 2030. Both Banks and Non Banking Financial Institutions need to play equal role in funding. It is a business opportunity for all. It is essential to handhold emerging sectors to reap benefits. IREDA is working on a model of “lend in forex and borrow in forex” to cater to the near-zero interest rate.”

He confident that in next few years, Green Hydrogen sector to treated at par with solar sector. Opportunities are huge. He urged all financial institutions to come forward to support emerging energy sector like IREDA and very few institutions are doing now.

Paradip Port Authority, Chairman, PL Haranadh said that, “We are planning for an exclusive Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Hub of 5 million tonne capacity, including storage and handling facilities and bunkering facility in future. We have selected 40-50 acres of land at nearby area of berth for faster handling and loading. We are committed to contribute the energy transitions happening in the port sector and ready to be at forefront of adopting new energy in our journey towards decarbonisation.”

In his welcome address, CII Odisha State Council Chairman, Sashi Sekhar Mohanty has said that, “For sustainable development, states have been embracing green technology as catalyst for economic development and ecological balance. UK is in forefront to promote and strengthen green energy initiative. Odisha is also at cusp of adopting green hydrogen and green ammonia, which will take us to a more sustainable future. We also need investment in green energy to ensure energy security.”

IPICOL, MD, IAS, Bhupendra Singh Poonia and other industry leaders also spoke. CII Odisha State Council Vice Chairman Dr Pradipta Mohanty delivered vote of thanks. A workshop on Green Hydrogen International Project, Technology and Financing also organised.

On this occasion, three plenary sessions organised on subjects like Charting a roadmap for making Odisha a Green Hydrogen hub for India, Role of Green Hydrogen and Policy measures for Green Hydrogen in India and Business leader’s dialogue on Green Hydrogen.