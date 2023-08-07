Priyanka becomes 2nd Medalist from KIIT University after the Indian Universities Women’s 20km Race Walk Team wins Bronze in World Universities Games at Chengdu, China

Indian University Team, today, bagged its fourth bronze medal in Athletics at the World University Games, Chengdu in the Women’s 20km Race Walk Team event. The Indian University was represented by Priyanka, Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba and Mansi Negi who finished third with a timing of 5:12:13. The host China secured gold when they finished with a timing of 4:52:02, followed by Slovakia which bagged silver with a timing of 5:05:36.

Earlier, the Indian athletic team opened its account with a bronze medal for Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi in the Long Jump (Women), followed by Jyothi Yarraji’s bronze medal (100m hurdles Women) and Amlan Borogohain’s bronze medal (200m Men).

In the Men’s Javelin Throw, Vikrant Malik (India) and Anuj Kalera (India) qualified for the finals which will be held tomorrow evening at 6 pm local time.

The Indian University Team represented by Pratyusha Chelmi, Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi, Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar and Avantika Santosh Narale reached the finals of the Women’s 4×100 relay round.

The national sensation and international swimmer, Olympian Srihari Nataraj could not make it to the finals of the Swimming Men’s 100m Freestyle.

Priyanka who has qualified for the Asian Games 2023 & Paris Olympics 2024 is pursuing Masters Degree (Sociology) and provided free education under sports scholarship at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. She thanked Prof. Samanta for his continuous support & guidance in her sports journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India congratulated KIITIAN Priyanka & other team members on winning the Bronze Medal in 20Km Race Walking Women’s Team event. He also wished good luck to the entire Indian Contingent for their upcoming events and hoped that the Indian Team win many more medals and to finish among the top 10 teams.

Tomorrow, our athletes will be competing in Athletics, Badminton, Fencing, Swimming and Volleyball.

India still ranks fourth in the medal tally with 26 medals (11 Gold, 5 Silver & 10 Bronze) to our credit.