Children’s Park Inaugurated at KIMS

Bhubaneswar : In yet another patient-friendly initiative, a new Children’s Park adjacent to the Paediatrics Department has been inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

The park is a noble initiative from the KIMS and will provide a cheerful experience to the kids and their mothers. Children can enjoy as type of amusement experience. All the facilities can be enjoyed for free.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, Pro Vice Chancellor of School of Medicine, Prof C B K Mohanty, Principal of KIMS Prof (Brig) Ambika Prasad Mohanty, KIMS Medical Superintendent Ram Chandra Das and several other doctors.