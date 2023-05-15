Direct Flights Between Bhubaneswar and Dubai launched, Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

New Delhi: IndiGo, one of India’s leading airlines, has launched direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Dubai today, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism.

The inaugural flight, fully sponsored by the Government of Odisha, took off earlier today, bringing excitement and opportunities for the people of the state. This marks a significant milestone as Bhubaneswar’s first international flight.

Operating three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, IndiGo’s Airbus A320 aircraft will connect the state capital directly to Dubai, one of the major travel hubs in the world. The introduction of this much-awaited flight route will not only strengthen the economic ties between the two regions but also serve as a gateway for seamless travel to various Southeast Asian countries.The starting fare for the sector has been set at Rs 10,000.

The direct flight service to Dubai is expected to have a profound impact on investment, trade, and tourism in Odisha. By providing convenient air travel options,the direct flight aims to open up new avenues for business and leisure travelers, fostering economic growth and attracting foreign investments.

IndiGo’s commitment to providing safe and reliable air travel, coupled with the strategic decision to introduce this direct flight service, reflects the airline’s dedication to expanding its network and meeting the evolving needs of travelers.

The launch of IndiGo’s direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Dubai is an exciting development that holds tremendous potential for the people of Odisha. As the state opens its doors to the world, it is poised to reap the benefits of increased trade, investment, and tourism, further bolstering its growth and development on the global stage.