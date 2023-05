Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Bolangir records the highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius followed by Titlagarh at 44°C in the state today: IMD

Heatwave conditions are predicted in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts for the next 3 days.