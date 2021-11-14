Children’s Day celebrated with students of Boys & Girls Residential Bridge Course Centres

Joda : ‘Children’s Day’ was celebrated with a lot of fervor with the students of Boys and Girls Residential Bridge Course (RBC) centres at Girl’s RBC, Joda on Sunday.

More than 100 students from both the centres participated in the event that was organised not only to celebrate the day but also to recognize children’s rights and the unique challenges faced by children around the world.

Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel graced the occasion as chief guest along with Ms Vinita Singh, Vice President Spandan Mahila Samiti. Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel and Aspire, a Delhi-based NGO with whom Tata Steel has partnered to run these centres.

On the occasion, while abiding all social distancing norms for the current pandemic, the students organised cultural programmes including a drama and a song based on the subject ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ that was appreciated by the guests. During the celebrations, a few students of both the Centres also shared their experiences with the dignitaries.

Competitions like essay writing and painting were also organised on the occasion. The celebrations concluded with distribution of prizes to the winners of the competitions.

It may be noted here that these RBC centres have been set by Tata Steel with an objective to cater to the children who have dropped out of schools or never been to schools for varied reasons. RBC fills their education deficit and equips them with knowledge and skill to re-enter government schools.