32nd PECUC Sisumela inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Every child need a safe and protected environment for their growth and wellbeing. Parents, teachers, guardians and community should work together for ensuring a safe environment for children was opined by the eminent dignitaries present in the inaugural ceremony of 32nd year Sisumela (Children festival week) of People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization at Bhubaneswar. There should be encouragement and inspiration in every spear to bring into forefront the inner talents of the children was said by them.

32nd PECUC sisumela was inaugurated on the occasion of Children’s Day in Bhubaneswar. The inaugural ceremony was held in virtual platform due to COVID19 situation and keeping in mind children’s safety. This inaugural ceremony started with lighting of lamp by many eminent dignitaries and talented children of different fields. Joining the inaugural ceremony Ms. Sulochana Das, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability said everybody should work together for creating a safe and happy world for children.

Mr. Pradosh Kumar Pattnaik, Senior Journalist and President of PECUC Sisumela committee presided over the over the inaugural function and said PECUC is working since last 32 years to bring smile in the face of every children. Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC gave the welcome address and shared the information about the weeklong festival of Sisumela. Every child deserves a safe and happy childhood and it is the responsibility of all to create such environment was said by Mr. Mohanty. Ms. Minakhi Panda, Chairperson PECUC said parents should give time to their children and inspire them to continue their hard work for a better future. Ms. Dibya Saswati, Member OSCPCR emphasis on safe and protected environment for children. Eminent Actress Shimran Patnaik, Lavanya Das, Tiara Miss Teen India 2021 & Miss India Teen Supra Grand International 2022 and Actor Snehal Sujal Mohanty encouraged the children to work hard for a better future and also suggested them to engage themselves in various creative works. Sports person & PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for Promotion of Right of the Children to Play Anshika Routray, emphasized that children should keep themselves safe and should work towards achieving their dream. Among other Ms. Anuradha Biswal, Olympian & Mr. Rupak Kumar Mohapatra also spoke on this occasion. Ms. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director of PECUC gave the vote of thanks and gave information about the weeklong children festival.

Ratna Dash, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Alpana Das, Subhashree Sahoo, Dr. Sumitra Mohanty, Sushree Shailani Suman, Sushree Sanjana Mohanty of PECUC facilitated the programme. This programme will continue till 20th Nov 2020 and all the competitions and the cultural programme will be live on Facebook page of PECUC (@pecucodisha). The results of the various competitions will be declared in this facebook live programme which will start on 6:30 PM of every evening starting from 14th November 2020 to 20th November 2021. The Prizes and Certificates will be sent to the winners by post. On 20th November a special progrmme will be organized to give the Annual Awards of PECUC.

