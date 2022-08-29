The Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lalit, said that the Supreme Court was devising a new mechanism for the listing of matters. He said that the new mechanism would be operational by September 1.

He was replying to a query by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who enquired if the advocates could mention matters before the bench.

The CJI stated that every registered matter would be listed on some day and would be included in any advance list. It could be listed within 10 days or be on the advance list so that the date of listing is known.

A day before taking oath as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Lalit had announced that he will try to bring in more transparency with respect to listing and mentioning of cases.