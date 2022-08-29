US Open tennis tournament begins today in New York

US Open tennis, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, will kick off in New York today. On day one, defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with local sensation Stefan Kozlov in the first round. World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, former champion Dominic Thiem, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and 10th seed Taylor Fritz are also in the line-up on Day one. However, men’s world No.3 Rafael Nadal and women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek are line-up on Day 2.

Meanwhile, the focus will also be on 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. After one of the greatest careers in tennis history, Serena Williams is expected to play in her final tournament at the US Open. The 40-year-old won the first of her 23 major singles titles at the event in 1999 and now, 23 years after her Grand Slam breakthrough, it will come to an end.