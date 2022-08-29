Ghulam Nabi Azad continues his attack on Congress leadership; says he forced to leave the party

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has continued his attack on Congress leadership saying he was forced to leave the party.

Mr. Azad resigned from the party recently accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the party’s consultative mechanism.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi today, he said the Congress had an issue with him since they wrote a letter to party leadership as they never wanted anyone to question them. He said several Congress meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion of him was taken.