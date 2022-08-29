KIIT-KISS Celebrates National Sports Day, felicitates Olympians & Arjuna Awardees

Bhubaneswar: The National Sports Day was celebrated at the KIIT-KISS Hockey Stadium here on Monday in the presence of Olympians, Arjuna Awardees and 5000 students from various sporting disciplines.

The day is observed in memory of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

The key function was held at the KIIT-KISS Hockey stadium which was attended by Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Amit Rohidas, Olympian Lilima Minz, 5000 sports students from KIIT & KISS, Indian Navy Campers of Indian National Volleyball Team, State Rugby Teams, State Kho Kho Teams and State Archery Teams.

KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the celebrations along with KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof Sasmita Samanta, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS Dr Gaganendu Dash and KIIT Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty.

Dr Samanta felicitated star achievers for excelling in their respective disciplines and bringing laurels to the country in different sporting events and wished them success in their upcoming matches. They included Ms. Dutee Chand, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee; Ms. Srabani Nanda, Olympian; Ms. Shivpal Singh, Olympian, Mr. Amiya Mallick, National Record Holder 100M Men; Mr. Spandan Rath, International Triathlete; Mr. Amit Rohidas, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee and Ms. Lilima Minz, Olympian.

The other sports stars felicitated on the occasion were Ms. Sunita Lakra, Olympian; Mr. Stanli Victor Minz, Jr. International Hockey Player; Ms. Shriyanka Sadangi, International Shooter; Ms. Rutaparna Panda, International Shuttler; Ms. Swetaparna Panda, International Shuttler; Ms. Rutuparna Choudhary, Jr. International Tennis Player and Mrs. Sinimole Paulose, Arjuna Awardee Athletics.

Exhibition matches in different disciplines such as Hockey, Rugby, Kho Kho, Volleyball, Archery, Swimming, etc. were organised as a tribute to Dhyan Chand.