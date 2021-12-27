Chairman of National Green Tribunal, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel appreciates achievements of Odisha State Pollution Control Board

Bhubaneswar :The Chairman of National Green Tribunal, Justice Sri Adarsh Kumar Goel had an interactive session with State Government officers in the conference hall of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) today.
While complimenting the State for its accomplishments in management of the pollution as “remarkable achievements”, Justice Goel advised to continue the efforts. He appreciated the performances of Odisha in monitoring of industrial affluents, and urban wastes.
OSPCB expanded its activities both in terms of quality and quantum through 14 regional offices, 11 regional labs and one central laboratory for enforcement and compliance. The board has also set up a center at Paradeep for management of coastal eco-system.