Expansion of vaccination campaign significant step in fight against COVID-19: FICCI

New Delhi : Commenting on the announcements by the Prime Minister, FICCI President Mr Sanjiv Mehta said, “We are deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his announcement on launching the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15-18 years who form a major part of the unvaccinated, susceptible population in India. We are also grateful for opening the Booster or Precaution dose for the Healthcare and Frontline workers as well as the senior citizens with comorbidities, which will help us protect our high-risk population given the rising concerns from the forecasted 3rd COVID wave.”

“With 61 percent of population fully vaccinated, this is rightful expansion of India’s vaccination campaign is a significant step towards our continuous fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will aid in tackling the new Omicron variant. The preparation announced by the Prime Minister for managing the pandemic in coming months is indeed very encouraging for the industry as well as the citizens of India,” added Mr Mehta.

The Prime Minister has announced that the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds, and 90,000 special beds for children. There are over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants and 4 lakh Oxygen cylinders have been provided to all states. Apart from research on the vaccine, the government is also working on approval processes, supply chains, distribution, training, IT support system, and certification.

Mr Mehta also added that the industry has been at the forefront, supporting the government at every stage during the pandemic and assures its continuous collaboration and assistance towards protecting the nation from any further adversities.

FICCI urges all to follow the protocols announced by the state governments and maintain COVID appropriate behavior, without which it is impossible to manage a pandemic of this scale.