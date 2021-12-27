Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a special package of Rs 507 crore for people affected by Cyclone Jawad on December 4 causing large scale damage to crops, here on Monday.

Besides, Small and marginal farmers who had lost 33 per cent of their crops will be provided Rs 6800 per hectare for rain-fed land while Rs 13,500 per hectare will be given for irrigated lands.

Similarly, affected farmers will be provided Rs 18,000 per hectare for perennial crops such as mango, cashew and coconut and 12,000 quintals of seeds will be provided to farmers in the affected 12 districts at a discounted rate and an additional 25 percent of the rebate amount will be provided for the 2021-22 Rabi crop through DBT. Farmers in the affected districts will be provided with 50,000 pulses seed mini kits. In addition, 4 lakh vegetable seeds will be provided free of charge.