CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman calls on PM Modi

Mr. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI had called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi yesterday.



Replying to a tweet by CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, the Prime Minister tweeted:



“Thank you for the insightful conversation Sam Altman. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.”



